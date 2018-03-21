Matt Light and Bruins alumni face off in charity game

The Light Foundation and The Little Heroes Fund are teaming up again with the Boston Bruins Alumni for the 4th Annual Light Heroes Bruins Alumni Charity Game at The Schneider Arena at Providence College on March 24th. The event will be held from 6:00PM-9:00PM. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for students when a school ID is shown, and free for children under 10. Guests will have a chance to meet former Bruins, as well as some special celebrity guests.

Guests/players already on the roster include: Jay Miller, Joey Mullen, Bobby Sweeney, Reggie Lemelin, Rick Middleton, Ken Hodge, Matt Light and more! The unique event will offer guests an exciting night at the rink while supporting very worthy charities.

The Bruins Alumni will lace up to take on the “Light Heroes,” a group of avid and excited hockey players who have earned a spot on the team by fundraising for the event. These retired Bruins and the alumni association have been giving back for over 40 years and have raised more than $5 million for local charities – The Light Foundation and Little Heroes Fund are a few nonprofits on a long list of deserving philanthropists.