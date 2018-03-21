Only 2 school districts stay open Wednesday ahead of storm

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — With almost every school district canceling school ahead of Wednesday’s storm, parents voiced their frustrations when the snow started falling after school would’ve already been out.

Richard Piper of Coventry was one of those parents. He said he couldn’t believe it when he walked outside Wednesday afternoon. His son was home after the town canceled classes for snow, but the pavement was completely bare.

“Now we’re going to have to miss another day of school and make it up at the end of the year,” Piper said.

There were only two school districts who did not cancel classes on Wednesday. One of them was the city of Pawtucket.

Pawtucket Superintendent Patti DiCenso said she waited out the forecasts and chose to dismiss schools two hours early instead of canceling altogether.

“We had not predicted this day to be the problem, we were more concerned about Thursday,” DiCenso said.

The 2 a.m. forecast confirmed DiCenso’s decision. The Block Island school district also decided to remain open.

“It was the right decision for Pawtucket and I felt very supported by the EMS team on the city side and my team,” DiCenso said.

DiCenso said she personally followed the last bus home Wednesday to make sure every student arrived home safely.

South Kingstown’s Superintendent defended her choice to cancel school through a statement, saying she’d rather be safe than put student’s lives at risk.

Westerly’s Superintendent posted to Facebook, apologizing for canceling school and explaining why he made his decision.

DiCenso didn’t criticize any other superintendents on their decisions, saying each school district is different.