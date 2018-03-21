Reports: Suspected Austin bomber dead after officer-involved shooting

ROUND ROCK, Texas (WPRI) – CBS News Austin (KEYE) reports that police have confirmed the death of the suspected Austin serial bomber in an officer-involved shooting early Wednesday morning.

BREAKING: APD sources tell us that the #AustinBombings suspect is dead after this officer-involved shooting in Round Rock https://t.co/fmePDy2tkY https://t.co/FS1WMsLmHy — CBS Austin (@cbsaustin) March 21, 2018

The incident took place in on Interstate 35 in Round Rock, just north of Austin.

According to KEYE, the suspect was being pursued by police and detonated some type of device. The explosion killed the suspect.

BREAKING: Sources say the suspect killed himself using an explosive device. — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) March 21, 2018

BREAKING: Sources tell me suspected Austin Bomber is dead. Shots were fired when law enforcement moved in. Suspect blew up a device inside a car in Round Rock. unsure if that’s what… https://t.co/M64N7hiWYe — Sally Hernandez (@SallyHernandez) March 21, 2018

The recent rash of bombings in Austin has claimed the life of two people and injured at least four more.

An explosion inside a FedEx distribution facility outside San Antonio Tuesday is thought to be related, as the package was headed to Austin. One employee was injured in the blast but is expected to recover.