Reports: Suspected Austin bomber dead after officer-involved shooting

ROUND ROCK, Texas (WPRI) – CBS News Austin (KEYE) reports that police have confirmed the death of the suspected Austin serial bomber in an officer-involved shooting early Wednesday morning.
The incident took place in on Interstate 35 in Round Rock, just north of Austin.
According to KEYE, the suspect was being pursued by police and detonated some type of device. The explosion killed the suspect.
The recent rash of bombings in Austin has claimed the life of two people and injured at least four more.
An explosion inside a FedEx distribution facility outside San Antonio Tuesday is thought to be related, as the package was headed to Austin. One employee was injured in the blast but is expected to recover.