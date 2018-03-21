Saint Philip School educates tomorrow’s leaders

Saint Philip School in Greenville, RI has a strong early childhood program based on planned, purposeful play that carries on to academically rigorous programs in the primary, intermediate, and middle school grades.

They make a difference by empowering students to grow deeper in faith, strive for academic excellence, and use their God-given gifts to help others.

Principal Cynthia Senenko stopped by ‘The Rhode Show’ to discuss further.

Visit Saint Philip School during one of their upcoming Open Houses on 3/22 or 4/8 or check out their monthly Snapshot tours to see how they can make a difference in your child’s life.

For more information: http://stphilipschool.com/

