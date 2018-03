The Salve Regina hockey team is making program history as it embarks on a Frozen Four run. The Seahawks are now just two wins away from a national championship. Salve’s trip to Lake Placid may bring them good karma with freshman forward Danny Eruzione’s uncle Mike and his teammates from the 1980 gold medal U.S. team in town for a weekend reunion. Salve is hoping they can stage their miracle on ice.

