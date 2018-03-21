Seekonk man turns himself in amid drug lab investigation

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — A Seekonk man turned himself in to police Tuesday afternoon, accused of manufacturing drugs following an incident last month that shut down County Street.

Jeffrey Hanenkrat, 32, had an active arrest warrant on the charge of manufacturing or distributing a class D substance.

Back on Feb. 26, officers had been sent to his home by a concerned eyewitness who’d seen a suspicious person trying to gain access to the residence. When they arrived, they didn’t find a suspicious person, but a window was open, and a police canine was sent in to investigate. The dog didn’t locate anybone in the apartment, and the dog’s handler then went into the apartment through the window to retrieve the animal.

Once inside, the officer saw what appeared to be some paraphernalia used in processing marijuana. Police got a warrant to search the apartment, and also consulted agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) due to potential hazards from the alleged drugs.

Later in the day, the street was shut down to traffic due to the potential for volatile substances. The street was reopened after several hours.

