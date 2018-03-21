What we know about Toys R Us liquidation sales

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – With liquidation looming, Toys R Us’ days are numbered, and savy shoppers are hoping to cash in on going out of business sales.

On its website, the decades-old toy store chain said “we expect the store closing sales to begin very soon, and our team members are standing by to help you take advantage of the deep discounts that will be available during the liquidation process.”

When Call 12 for Action contacted the North Attleboro and Warwick locations, associates said liquidation sales are expected to start Thursday.

The Better Business Bureau’s Paula Fleming says there are several things consumers need to keep in mind if they choose to shop those sales.

“If you have a gift card, use the gift card now,” Fleming said. “Also, if you’re making a purchase, understand it’s a final sale. They’re not going to be taking returns.”

A spokesperson for Toys R Us said sales and closure dates will vary by store.

“What is on the shelves is it,” Fleming added. “The longer you wait, the less you are going to have to choose from, so if you have your heart set on a specific stroller, for example, you want to go in as soon as you can to make sure you get what you want.”

The planed closure of all 735 U.S. locations was announced last week. Toys R Us declared bankruptcy in September.

Jobs for about 33,000 employees are in jeopardy, but Toys R Us is planning to hire for temporary positions for the liquidation process. Last week, two job openings were posted for the Warwick location.