Animal cruelty suspect held as probation violator, also facing drug charge

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — One of two men charged with keeping more than two dozen dogs in squalid conditions at a Smithfield home faced a judge Thursday.

Michael Williams, 34, was arraigned on 25 counts of animal cruelty but the judge said the lead charge against him was growing marijuana with an expired permit.

He was ordered held without bail for violating the terms of his probation, which stemmed from a similar arrest last year.

Investigators on Tuesday removed 25 dogs, mainly French bulldogs, from Williams’ Pleasant View Avenue residence.

The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA) said it was alerted to the situation by a delivery person. Smithfield police said there was a strong smell of feces and urine upon entering the home.

In addition, dozens of rare snakes and more than 300 rats were discovered in the basement of a shed on the property.

We just went to Pure Paradise Pets in Johnston where they confirmed some 130 snakes and reptiles as well as rats are now safely taken care of, but came to them with mites. pic.twitter.com/5fbXqBCPCo — Kait Walsh (@KaitLouiseWalsh) March 22, 2018

Williams was arrested last year on 11 counts of animal cruelty but he wasn’t barred from having animals. Officials said some of the dogs removed on Tuesday were among the ones seized last year.

The RISPCA believes Williams was breeding the dogs to sell.

The dogs are now recovering at the RISCPA and various municipal shelters. At least one needed surgery after being removed from the home.

The second man arrested, Michael “Noel” Ramos, 35, was charged with 25 counts of animal cruelty as well as one count of conspiracy. As a first offender, he posted bail and was released the night of his arrest. He’s due back in court April 3 for arraignment.

Hear more from the RISPCA on the case tonight on Eyewitness News starting live at 5 on WPRI 12.