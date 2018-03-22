Cat food recalled due to possible Listeria contamination

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Radagast Pet Food, Inc. is recalling Rad Cat Raw Diet chicken and turkey recipe cat foods because they could be contaminated with Listeria.

The products were distributed in several states across the country, including Rhode Island.

The specific cat food products being recalled are:

Rad Cat Raw Diet Free-Range Chicken (Lot 62762) 8oz UPC 8 51536 00103 6

Rad Cat Raw Diet Free-Range Chicken (Lot 62762) 16oz UPC 8 51536 00104 3

Rad Cat Raw Diet Free-Range Chicken (Lot 62762) 24oz UPC 8 51536 00105 0

Rad Cat Raw Diet Free-Range Turkey Recipe (Lot 62926) 8oz UPC 8 51536 00100 5

Rad Cat Raw Diet Free-Range Turkey Recipe (Lot 62926) 16oz UPC 8 51536 00101 2

Rad Cat Raw Diet Free-Range Turkey Recipe (Lot 62926) 24oz UPC 8 51536 00102 9

Pet owners who have these products should not feed them to their pets. Consumers should throw them out, or return the products for a full refund. There have been no reports of illnesses for pets or humans who handled the food.

Consumers with questions should contact Radagast Pet Food, Inc. at (503) 736-4649.