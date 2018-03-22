Club Ultra allowed to reopen after double stabbing

Related Coverage 3 unrelated stabbings in Providence, one incident shuts down nightclub

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The Providence Board of Licenses has agreed to allow Club Ultra to reopen after it was temporarily closed following a double stabbing last weekend

The board is requiring the Pine Street club to use a police detail, but the emergency threat has subsided, according to Chairman Dylan Conley.

Conley said a police investigation into the stabbings are ongoing.

Police say two men were stabbed in the torso around 1:30 a.m. last Saturday while they were inside the club. No arrests have been made.