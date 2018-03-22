Dan Hurley discusses decision to leave URI for UConn

Related Coverage URI’s Hurley accepts head coaching position at UConn

SAUNDERSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Former University of Rhode Island men’s basketball head coach Dan Hurley is officially leaving Kingston to become the head coach of the University of Connecticut Huskies.

Eyewitness Sports Director Yianni Kourakis sat down with Hurley Thursday to discuss the decision. Hurley said he was “blown away” by URI’s offer, but ultimately decided to join a program that has won four national championships since 1999.

“It was certainly more than I was expecting,” Hurley said. “URI really stepped up to the plate and made it a really hard decision.”

Hurley led the Rams to two straight NCAA Tournaments and winning Atlantic 10 regular season and conference tournament titles – all achievements that had not been done in Kingston this millennium. Hurley was also honored as the A-10 Coach of the Year for the 2017-2018 season.

“It was so hard to make that final choice,” Hurley said. “Having spent time in this state and the pride people have had the past two years, for the program especially. Just how this whole thing has changed, just knowing the impact of the decision I was going to make, it was hard.”