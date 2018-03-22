Debate brewing over online vision tests

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — All you need is your smartphone and a computer and you can renew your contact lens or glasses prescription online, but local optometrists say the technology could be dangerous to patients’ health.

Opternative is one of several ocular telehealth companies that provides online vision tests.

Pete Horkan, a spokesperson for Opternative, says online vision-testing technology is not a replacement for a comprehensive eye exam.

“What this does is allow healthy individuals to have a low-cost solution to renewing contact lenses and glasses,” Horkan explained.

At Opternative, online vision tests are evaluated by an ophthalmologist who is licensed in the patient’s state. The prescription costs about $60.

Horkan says pre-screening questions disqualify about 33% of people trying to take the test.

“It’s not a one size fits all,” he said. “It’s not a rubber stamp. There are a ton of safeguards in place.”

But local optometrists like Dr. Steve Santos want to limit the technology’s use.

“These apps are marketed to encourage people to miss their regular eye appointments,” Santos said. “That plants the wrong idea in a person’s head that reading small letters on an eye chart somehow means there’s nothing wrong with your eyes. Nothing could be further from the truth.”

Now, state lawmakers are tackling the issue.

The Consumer Protection in Eye Care Act was reintroduced this legislative session. It says prescriptions for contacts and glasses “shall not be made based solely on information about the human eye generated by an automated computer program.”

The proposed law would also require an “established doctor-patient relationship” that includes “at least one in-person evaluation.”

“Many patients aren’t safe managing their own care that way and we can’t allow those patients to have their care led astray by these apps,” Santos said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently released a warning letter it sent Opternative last October. The letter accuses the company of operating without certain federal approvals.

Opternative responded in a statement, saying “…we are working diligently to voluntarily comply with all regulatory requirements. We share the FDA’s commitment to protecting patients and helping consumers access safe and reliable health services.”