East Bay Bike Path to be resurfaced this spring

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will soon begin to resurface 12 miles of the East Bay Bike Path in order to remove cracks and necessary repairs.

According to RIDOT, the bike bath, spanning from Bristol to East Providence, is one of the state’s most popular recreational paths. RIDOT said the East Bay Bike Path has nearly 900,000 people use the path each year.

Crews will begin the resurfacing this week as they cut back brush that intrude the path, remove hanging limbs and dead trees, patch cracks and clean up debris from recent storms.

RIDOT anticipates the resurfacing will begin in the late spring and will cost the state $1.4 million. Some sections of the path will have single day closures during this time.

During the repair, the path will not be closed, but brief daytime closures should be expected during the weekdays. The resurfacing project is scheduled to be completed in late June.