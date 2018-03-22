URI’s Hurley accepts head coaching position at UConn

KINGSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Following days of speculation over the future of University of Rhode Island Men’s Basketball Head Coach Dan Hurley, Eyewitness News confirmed Thursday morning Hurley is headed to Connecticut.

Hurley met with the team early Thursday morning.

URI’s offer, per sources, was $2 million per year for 7 years beginning in July of 2019. Also commitment to build a basketball-only practice facility (to be completed within next 2 years), staff salary increases and ability to charter for all away games. Big-time offer by URI. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) March 22, 2018

Reports that Hurley was being courted by UConn and Pittsburgh surfaced earlier in the week.

Hurley, who has coached the Rams for the past six seasons, is currently under contract with URI until 2024 and makes approximately $1 million per year. He met with URI Athletic Director Thorr Bjorn and other staff members Wednesday, though not with other coaches.

Neither Hurley, UConn nor URI has released an official statement.