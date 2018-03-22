Fall River firefighter’s hat stolen on St. Patrick’s Day

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) – A Fall River fire lieutenant is asking the public for help finding his dress hat, which was stolen while he was in Newport for St. Patrick’s Day.

According to a Facebook post from the Newport Police Department, a young woman took the hat off of the head of Fall River fire Lt. Brian Platt while he was on the West Deck in Newport. The hat has Platt’s lost brother’s Mass cards tucked inside.

Platt reaffirmed that he wants his hat back because it has sentimental value.

Anyone with any information regarding the hat should contact the Lt. Platt through Facebook or at (508) 264-9276.