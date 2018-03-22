First of ‘Together RI’ community dinners held in Woonsocket

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The first of 20 community dinners was held at Woonsocket Middle School Thursday as part of the “Together RI” initiative.

The program was launched by the Rhode Island Foundation, which will have 19 more meetings across the state. All the meetings are free of charge with a meal provided for anyone who attends. Those who attend can discuss what’s going well around the state and what remains a challenge.

President and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation Neil Steinberg said encourages citizens to attend the meetings and hopes it will give everyone a chance to voice their opinions.

“The purpose is to get people out to talk with each other, so we want people to have the opportunity they don’t have on social media,” Steinberg said.