Former NY firefighter, JWU grad dies of 9/11-related illness

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A retired New York firefighter and renowned chef has died from an illness related to the September 11 terror attacks, his family confirms.

Keith Young, 53, was an 18-year veteran of the FDNY and worked on the rescue and recovery efforts at Ground Zero.

A graduate of Johnson & Wales University in Providence who later became known as the “Firehouse Chef,” Young went on to publish his own cookbook and was a two-time champion on the Food Network show “Chopped” and also found success on “Throwdown with Bobby Flay.”

Young leaves behind three children. He lost his wife to breast cancer in 2012.