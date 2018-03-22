Having trouble finding a summer job?

It’s already spring and a lot of students are thinking about those all-important summer jobs.

This morning Megan Nhar from CCAP and Karen Paolucci from Yushin America joined us to talk about CCAP’s “Learn to earn program”

CCAPs Learn to Earn program provides summer employment jobs and training for future jobs Comprehensive Community Action Program (CCAP) has four Skills and Youth Centers throughout the state.

The goal of the program is to help youth 14-24 find summer employment and provides Job Acquistion Skills, Work based Learning Projects, Job Searches and Interviewing Skills.

Application Deadline is April 16th