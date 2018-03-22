Honoring two heavenly gingers

This morning in ‘The Rhode Home’ we were joined by NIROPE – Nick, Ron & Pete Cardi – along with Comedian, Frank O’Donnell.

Nick and Ron Cardi discussed the importance of a great night’s sleep and how Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses can help.

Rhode Island Comedy Hall of Famer, Frank O’Donnell, shared details of the upcoming ‘Heavenly Gingers 8’ event coming up on March 27 at Twin River. The show honors the lives of two fiery red-heads who were lost far too soon: Keri Anne O’Donnell and Kayla Morris. It’s a fundraiser for The Keri Anne O’Donnell Memorial Fund and Jessie’s Dream. Both organizations provide scholarships for local students to pursue their love of the performing arts. Pete Cardi underscored NIROPE’s commitment to supporting this cause.

For more info on ‘Heavenly Gingers 8″ head to: https://www.facebook.com/HeavenlyGingers/

For additional info from Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, visit: https://www.cardis.com/

