In the Kitchen: Whole Wheat Penne with Organic Vegetables

In the Rhode Show kitchen today, we are joined by Chef Tim Kelly from the Capital Grille making Whole Wheat Penne with Organic Vegetables. This take on a classic dish of penne is a based on the plant-based, olive oil diet developed by Mary M. Flynn, PhD, RD, LDN.

Ingredients:

6 Tablespoons Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 Teaspoon Chopped Garlic

½ Cup Zucchini

½ Cup Yellow Squash

½ Cup Diced Sweet Red Pepper

1 Cup Chopped Asparagus

1 Cup Chopped Green Beans

1 Cup Chopped Fresh Spinach

4 Tablespoons Fresh Herbs (Suggested: Basil, Parsley, Rosemary, and Oregano)

12 ounces (dry weight) pasta, preferably whole wheat

Directions:

Heat a large pot of salted water to cook the pasta. When the water boils, cook the pasta as directed on the box. Heat the olive oil on medium (4 to 5 on the dial) in a frying pan about 12 inches wide. Add the garlic and cook until it becomes golden brown. Stir in the zucchini, yellow squash, sweet peppers, asparagus and green beans. Cook for about 5 minutes keeping the vegetables firm or “al dente”. Add the cooked pasta then the spinach and fresh herbs. Season to your liking with salt and pepper. Serve and enjoy.

Per serving

Calories: 570

Grams of carbohydrate: 82

Servings of starch: 3.5

Servings of vegetables: 3

About the Olive Oil Diet and Dr. Flynn

Dr. Mary M. Flynn, PhD, RD, LDN is a registered dietician, nutritionist and an Associate Professor of Medicine (Clinical) at Brown University and a research dietitian at The Miriam Hospital. In 2013, she founded The Olive Oil Health Initiative of The Miriam Hospital at Brown University and she has developed a plant-based, olive oil diet. She is co-author of the books LOW-FAT LIES, high fat frauds and the healthiest diet in the world (Lifeline Press, 1999) and A Pink Ribbon Diet (Da Capo Press, October 2010) which is a weight loss program and cookbook for women who have had breast cancer based on her research of the plant based, olive oil diet that she has developed.

