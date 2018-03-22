Mega Millions jackpot reaches $421 million

BRAINTREE, Mass. (WPRI) — The Mega Millions jackpot has reached an estimated $421 million for Friday’s drawing. The cash option of the jackpot will be approximately $250 million.

If Friday’s jackpot is hit, this would be the fifth-largest jackpot win in Mega Millions history. This will be the 22nd drawing since the jackpot was last hit on a ticket sold in Florida on Jan. 5 for $450 million.

Tickets for the drawing are $2 each and can be purchased until 10:45 p.m. on Friday at Massachusetts Lottery retailers.

Saturday’s Powerball drawing has reached about $54 million and Saturday’s Megabucks Doubler drawing is an estimated $1.4 million.

Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 p.m. ET and are available on the Lottery’s website. It can also be viewed on their official Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages.