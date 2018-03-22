Pic of the Day: March 22, 2018

The Pic of the Day for March 22, 2018, was submitted by M. Muldowney. It shows Lucy the dog playing the snow.

M. Muldowney has been entered to win a $100 gift certificate to Hunt’s Photo & Video.

Have a photo you’d like to enter? Click here or send it via e-mail to picoftheday@wpri.com.

