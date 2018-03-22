Police: Man exposes self to 3 teens in Target parking lot

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are searching for a man who they say exposed himself in front of three teenage girls in a parking lot on Tuesday.

According to Seekonk police, the girls were shopping at the Target on Commerce Way around 8 p.m. when they noticed the man watching them from a distance. The girls were worried and went to the register to check out.

After getting in their car, police said the teens saw the man standing about 20 feet away from their car. The teens told police the man exposed himself in front of them. After screaming at the man and telling him they were going to call the police, the man fled.

The man is described as a Hispanic male who is about 5’6″ tall with a medium build. He was seen wearing a knit cap, a dark colored jacket and khaki pants.

Anyone who has information on the suspect or the incident should contact Seekonk Police Department at (508) 336-7027.