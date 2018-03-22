Police: Man swipes several products from Attleboro grocery store

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are trying to identify a man who they say shoplifted hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a grocery store.

According to the police, the suspect swiped Gillette razor blades, Crest White strips, pregnancy tests and condoms from a Stop and Shop on Pleasant Street in Attleboro.

Police said the man is described as a white male, who was wearing black-framed glasses and a brown winter jacket.

According to police, the suspect is also wanted for several other shoplifting incidents which occurred at the same store.

Anyone with information about the suspect should contact Attleboro police officer Neil Bailey at (508) 222-1212.