Raimondo defends closing state offices ahead of Wednesday’s storm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Mother Nature has taken its toll on Southern New England with four nor’easters hitting the area since the beginning of March.

Students in Rhode Island have missed several days of classes as a result, including this past Wednesday. All but two districts in the state canceled school in anticipation of another snowstorm and Gov. Gina Raimondo shut down state offices.

Pawtucket and Block Island were the only two districts who remained open, opting instead to issue a two-hour dismissal.

Pawtucket Superintendent Patti DiCenso said she waited out the forecasts before making the call.

“It was the right decision for Pawtucket and I felt very supported by the EMS team on the city side and my team,” DiCenso said.

The decision to close schools and state offices was met with criticism after Wednesday’s storm stayed further south than expected, resulting in minimal accumulations locally.

Raimondo on Thursday defended her decision to shut down the state, saying superintendents make the choice that they believe is right for their district. She added that she spoke with several teachers Thursday morning who were not upset about school being canceled.

“They all thanked me, because they remember 2007 when kids were stuck in school buses and that’s what we were trying to avoid,” Raimondo said. “Hindsight is easy. The storm was tricky, but we made the best decision we could with the information we had at the time and we played it safe. When you talk about kids on school buses you want to play it safe.”

Some school districts planned ahead of time for snow days in their calendars so that the end of the school year isn’t pushed too far into the summer.

Usually, when schools take a snow day, that day is tacked onto the end of the year. Providence, Cranston and East Providence have taken five snow days so far this academic year. Following Wednesday’s storm, East Providence students will be done June 20 while those in Providence and Cranston will be in class until June 22.

In Woonsocket and Warwick, schools have taken up to seven snow days. Woonsocket will end on June 20 but for Warwick, it depends on the school. Earlier this year, some schools in the district were closed due to power outages and flooding concerns.