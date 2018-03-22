Reed among senators to pitch nationwide ‘red flag’ bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WPRI) — U.S. Senator Jack Reed is joining other lawmakers to introduce a “red flag” bill, which is aimed at preventing mass shootings.

Reed, along with Senators Marco Rubio and Bill Nelson, crafted the bill in the wake of a mass shooting at a Florida high school that left 17 people dead and several others injured.

The bill, officially named the Extreme Risk Protection Order and Violence Prevention Act, would give states the incentive to allow law enforcement, family members or guardians to petition a court to remove a gun from someone they deem dangerous, while still providing process protections for the individual in question.

“This bill can help prevent tragedies like mass-shootings and suicides,” Reed said. “This bill would provide family members and law enforcement with an opportunity to partner up to keep guns away from people who have exhibited serious, documented signs of danger to themselves or others.”

Nationwide, more than 20 states have passed or are considering passing risk-based gun violence prevention laws, including Rhode Island. Gov. Gina Raimondo signed an executive order in February which immediately established the policy as state lawmakers consider “red flag” legislation.

“I think, among the things that we could do after Parkland, one of the most effective is a gun violence restraining order,” Rubio said. “Basically, the police or a family member who thinks someone is dangerous can go to court. They can get a court order, and they can take that person’s gun away and keep them from buying new ones.”