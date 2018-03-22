Report: Massachusetts has most offshore wind potential of any state

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A newly released report is highlighting the potential Massachusetts has to move forward with offshore wind farms.

Following the successes of the Block Island Wind Farm, clean energy advocates in Massachusetts say the time to act is now. According to the report from “Environment Massachusetts,” the state has the most offshore wind potential in the nation.

“Offshore wind could provide more than 19 times as much electricity as the entire state of Massachusetts consumes every year,” State Director of Environmental Massachusetts Ben Hellerstein said.

New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell agreed with Hellerstein, saying it is not only good for the environment but good for the state as well.

“Embracing rewnewables creates jobs, cleans the environment and it can save tax payer dollars,” Mitchell said.

So far, three companies in Massachusetts have applied to build the state’s first offshore wind farm. In those blueprints, New Bedford could be home to some wind turbines, which would be located ten miles offshore.

“People will be like, ‘doesn’t this raise my electricity bill?’ You can hold up reports like this and say, ‘not so much,'” Mitchell said.

Environmental advocates are hoping the report can create a sense of urgency for a shift toward clean energy in New England.

“The sea floor is shallow, the wind speeds are high, this is an ideal resource, and it’s near by some of our biggest centers of energy demand,” policy analyst for Frontier Group Gideon Weissman said.

As of right now, there is no clear timeline on when a company may be allowed to build an offshore wind farm. The decision to do so is made by the Department of Energy Resources.