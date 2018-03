PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Wednesday, the Providence Animal Rescue League brought us Cricket.

The 1-year-old mixed breed was found as a stray but has been getting a lot of attention from the volunteers at the shelter.

PARL says she’s a very active companion, loves to be outdoors and would do best in a home with older children.

If you’d like to meet Cricket or any of the other animals at the shelter, visit PARL.org or give them a call at (401) 421-1399.