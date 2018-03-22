RI lawmaker introduces bill to protect DACA recipients

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Lawmakers introduced a bill Thursday that would continue to protect the “dreamers” in Rhode Island.

Rep. Shelby Maldonado along with Senate Majority Leader Michael McCaffery proposed new legislation that would protect undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as minors and were initially protected under DACA, or the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

“The intention of the bill is to create a bridge until something is done in Congress,” Rep. Maldonado said. “Hopefully, they [Congress] are able to craft something that’s permanent for these DACA recipients because it’s necessary.”

The DACA program was formed through executive action by President Barack Obama in 2012, allowing certain people who came to the United States illegally as minors to be protected from immediate deportation. DACA was set to expire in March 2018 after President Trump issued an executive action to repeal it, but the Supreme Court refused to hear a challenge to the order, leaving the policy in place for now.

Maldonado’s legislation will allow the DACA “dreamers” to renew their driver’s license once it expires, as well as their work authorization permits in Rhode Island.

“DACA youth have called Rhode Island home since they were children some since they were infants and have no significant connection to the land of their birth,” Maldonado, who also co-chairs the Rhode Island Legislative Black and Latino Caucus, said. “They have become a vital part of Rhode Island’s educational community, business community and culture. They are a key part of Rhode Island’s future, and I thank Speaker Nicholas Mattiello for his support and involvement in this issue.”

Nationwide, nearly 700,000 youth have fallen under the DACA program since 2012. Approximately 3,300 people in Rhode Island are eligible for the DACA program, but only around 1,200 signed up before the program was terminated.

“We’re hoping that this creates attention that we need to get something done for all those who can apply for DACA, but unfortunately, did not meet that deadline,” Maldonado said.

“It’s not every day that you can say Rhode Island is at the forefront of an issue. Especially an issue as important as this,” Joseph Molina Flynn, president of the Rhode Island Latino Political Action Committee, said.

Molina Flynn came to the United States from Columbia when he was 9 years old, and became an American citizen in 2011. He hopes the new bill can generate momentum for dreamers nationwide.

“If I hadn’t been able to straighten out my immigration situation myself, I would have been counted among the many DACA recipients in Rhode Island,” he explained. “I grew up in the Pawtucket Public School System. I went to Johnson and Wales University, and then I went to law school at the University of Michigan. I’ve paid my taxes. I’ve worked since I was very young. And my story isn’t singular. There are many people out there that do the exact same things.”