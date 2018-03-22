URI’s Hurley accepts head coaching position at UConn

KINGSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Following days of speculation over the future of University of Rhode Island men’s basketball head coach Dan Hurley, Eyewitness News confirmed Thursday morning Hurley is headed to Connecticut.

Hurley met with the team early Thursday morning to tell them of his decision. According to reports, Hurley’s contract with UConn is for 6 years and $3.1 million.

Sources tell Eyewitness News that URI offered Hurley $2 million a year for seven years beginning in 2019, along with program upgrades including plans for a practice facility, raises for his staff and the ability to charter to all road games.

Hurley was “blown away” by the offer but decided to join a program that has won four national championships since 1999.

Hurley resurrected a Rams program, bringing them to two straight NCAA Tournaments and winning Atlantic 10 regular season and conference tournament titles – all achievements that had not been done in Kingston this millennium. Hurley was honored as the A-10 Coach of the Year for the 2017-2018 season.

It's official! Dan Hurley named Head Coach of @UConnMBB. pic.twitter.com/G5ppW9fneO — UConn Huskies (@UConnHuskies) March 22, 2018

Breaking: We can confirm Dan Hurley is leaving #URI to take the head coaching job at UConn — Yianni Kourakis (@YianniKourakis) March 22, 2018

Reports that Hurley was being courted by UConn and Pittsburgh surfaced earlier in the week.

Hurley, who has coached the Rams for the past six seasons, was under contract with URI until 2024 and was making approximately $1 million per year. He met with URI Athletic Director Thorr Bjorn and other staff members this week.

UConn will introduce Hurley in a Friday press conference.