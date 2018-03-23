Budget friendly recipes and craft inspiration for the holidays

Renowned craft and DIY expert, Lynn Lilly, hares some food, fashion and decorating tips to help you get creative with your Easter festivities. Lily is the Founder of CraftBoxGirls and author of Screen-Free Crafts Kids Will Love!

_______________________________________________________________________________________

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.