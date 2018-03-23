Ex-Sen. Kettle pleads not guilty to video voyeurism charges

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Rhode Island state lawmaker briefly faced a judge Friday in one of two criminal cases he’s involved in.

In a court appearance that lasted a little more than three minutes, Nicholas Kettle pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of video voyeurism.

Kettle’s bail was set at $3,000 personal recognizance. Hes due back in court April 26.

The former state senator handed in his resignation letter earlier this year as colleagues filed a bill to expel him from office.

According to court documents, Kettle’s girlfriend of two years reported to Rhode Island State Police that she had found pictures of herself on Kettle’s iPad back in January.

He was arrested last month following an investigation that involved the seizure of multiple cell phones, iPads and computers.

Kettle also pleaded not guilty last month to extortion charges in a separate case involving a former Senate page. Court documents revealed Kettle allegedly admitted to two people that he had a sexual relationship with the page at the State House.

A Grand Jury indicted Kettle on two counts of extortion.

Kettle denies the accusations and his attorney did not want to speak after Friday’s court appearance.