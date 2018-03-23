In the Kitchen: Carolina Pulled Pork Tacos

In the Rhode Show kitchen, Chef/Owner Brian Ahlquist of The Carolina Barbecue Company shows us how to make their Carolina Pulled Pork Tacos.
Ingredients:
- 1/2 pound Smoked Pulled Pork, cook to your liking, 25-35 minutes
- 6 Flour Tortillas
- 2 cups Cilantro Onion Salsa
- 1 cups Cotija Cheese
- 8 oz Tortilla chips
- 4 cups Salsa
- Lime Wedges (3)
Directions:
- Smoke Pulled Pork for 25 minutes at 350 degrees
- Place pork inside tortilla and add toppings to liking.
_____________________________________________________________________________________
The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.