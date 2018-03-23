In the Kitchen: Carolina Pulled Pork Tacos

In the Rhode Show kitchen, Chef/Owner Brian Ahlquist of The Carolina Barbecue Company shows us how to make their Carolina Pulled Pork Tacos.

Ingredients:

1/2 pound Smoked Pulled Pork, cook to your liking, 25-35 minutes

6 Flour Tortillas

2 cups Cilantro Onion Salsa

1 cups Cotija Cheese

Cheese 8 oz Tortilla chips

4 cups Salsa

Lime Wedges (3)

Directions:

Smoke Pulled Pork for 25 minutes at 350 degrees Place pork inside tortilla and add toppings to liking.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

