In the Kitchen: Carolina Pulled Pork Tacos

In the Rhode Show kitchen, Chef/Owner Brian Ahlquist of The Carolina Barbecue Company shows us how to make their Carolina Pulled Pork Tacos.

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 pound Smoked Pulled Pork, cook to your liking, 25-35 minutes
  • 6 Flour Tortillas
  • 2 cups Cilantro Onion Salsa
  • 1 cups Cotija Cheese
  • 8 oz Tortilla chips
  • 4 cups Salsa
  • Lime Wedges (3)

Directions:

  1. Smoke Pulled Pork for 25 minutes at 350 degrees
  2. Place pork inside tortilla and add toppings to liking.

