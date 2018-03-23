Lawyer: UHIP should be in compliance by June 30

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The lawyer assigned to oversee Rhode Island’s troubled benefits eligibility system said Friday he hopes it will be largely fixed in about three months.

During a taping of WPRI’s Newsmakers on Friday, attorney Deming Sherman said his goal is to get the Unified Health Infrastructure Project (UHIP) “in compliance” by June 30. He also said wait times at the state’s call center are showing signs of improvement.

