Newsmakers 3/23/2018: UHIP latest; March Nor’easters

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – This week on the first half of Newsmakers: Deming Sherman, Special Master assigned to oversee UHIP. In the wake of an ACLU RI lawsuit accusing the state of mishandling SNAP benefits, a federal judge assigned Sherman to try to rectify longstanding issues with the problem-plagued benefits system, known as UHIP. Sherman gives an update on where things stand and a potential timeline for when he hopes the problems to be largely solved.

Then, Eyewitness News Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca and meteorologist Pete Mangione discuss the wild March weather and why New England is in a pattern that has sent a series of storms up the coast.