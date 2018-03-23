Reports of body found in water off Barrington

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Eyewitness News has confirmed the medical examiner is on the way to Colt State Park after reports of a body found in the water off the shores of Barrington.

Eyewitness News responded to reports of a body seen in the water by Nayatt Point Road just after 7 a.m. Friday.

According to Barrington Police, a 911 call came in around 7 a.m. from a boater saying he saw what appeared to be a body in the water.

Police told Eyewitness News Barrington and Warren fire departments and the Department of Emergency Management responded to the call.

Barrington Police said a staging area was originally setup at Haines Memorial Park in Barrington. They moved to a boat ramp at Cold State Park in Bristol just after 8 a.m. Colt State Park is located in Bristol but has a boat ramp just across the water from where the body was recovered.

The Department of Emergency Management tells Eyewitness News a boat ramp is being set up as a staging area.

JUST IN: @BarringtonRIFD, @WarrenFireRI & @RhodeIslandDEM all on Narragansett Bay looking for a reported body in the water. #wpri — Erica Ricci (@RicciReports) March 23, 2018

This story is developing. Stay with Eyewitness News for new details.