Riding lawn mowers, Johnsonville sausage recalled this week

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Several brands and models of riding lawn mowers are being recalled because of an injury risk.

The recall involves 18,000 Snapper, Simplicity, and Massey Ferguson brand riding mowers.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the reverse-mow option switch can malfunction and allow the riding lawn mowers to unintentionally mow when being driven in a reverse direction.

No injuries have been reported.

The recalled lawn mowers were sold from August 2016 through January 2018.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and contact a Briggs & Stratton dealer to schedule a free repair.

The company can be reached at 800-227-3798 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday.

Johnsonville is recalling about 110,000 pounds of smoked pork sausage products that may be contaminated with pieces of hard, green plastic, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The recall involves 14-oz. plastic packages containing 6 pieces of jalepeno cheddar smoked sausage with a best by date of 04/04/2018 and Batch ID 1001124486 or 1001124487.

The recalled product was shipped to retail locations nationwide.

Consumers thrown away the sausage product or return it to the place where it was purchase.

Johnsonville can be reached at 1-888-556-2728.