RI’s Gilbane picked to help build $10B Foxconn factory in Wisconsin

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Rhode Island construction giant Gilbane Inc. has landed the contract to build one of the most high-profile industrial projects in the country.

Foxconn, the Taiwanese electronics supplier, announced this week it has picked a consortium that includes Gilbane to construct its new $10-billion manufacturing facility in Wisconsin.

M+W Gilbane, a joint venture between the Rhode Island company and the German company M+W Group, will serve as the professional construction manager on the mammoth project, Foxconn said. Their joint venture will be working with two other firms, CH2M and The Sigma Group.

“Together, these three companies form a great team, and they will serve as instrumental local partners as Foxconn starts the construction of our advanced display manufacturing campus and science and technology park,” Louis Woo, a special assistant to Foxconn’s CEO, said in a statement. He said the companies all have “a record of excellence.”

A Gilbane spokesman declined to comment. The company was founded in Rhode Island in the 1870s by a family of immigrants who had fled the Irish famine. It now posts nearly $5 billion in annual sales.

President Trump announced Foxconn’s commitment to build the new factory in Wisconsin during a White House event last year, and has repeatedly cited the project as a sign of a manufacturing revival under his leadership. Lawmakers in the state have authorized billions of dollars in tax breaks to attract the company there.

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) covers politics and the economy for WPRI.com.