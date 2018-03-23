Toy R Us delays liquidation sales

File- This Jan. 24, 2018, file photo shows a person walking near the entrance to a Toys R Us store, in Wayne, N.J. Toys R Us's management has told its employees that it will sell or close all of its U.S. stores. That's according to a toy industry analyst who spoke to several employees who were on the call Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Jim Silver, a toy industry expert, says Toys R Us's CEO told employees the plan is to liquidate all of its U.S. stores and after that, it could do a deal with its Canadian operation to run some of its U.S. stores. The company declined to comment. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Bargain hunters will have to wait a little longer before snapping up discounted toys and baby items.

Liquidation sales at both Babies R Us and Toys R Us were supposed to start Thursday, but have been delayed.

Reports now say the sales could last just 30 days.

The company reports that gift cards will not be accepted at Toys R Us after April 20.

The Babies R Us location in North Attleboro told Eyewitness News that anyone wishing to use coupons or reward points would need to do so before liquidation begins.

