Toy R Us delays liquidation sales

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Bargain hunters will have to wait a little longer before snapping up discounted toys and baby items.

Liquidation sales at both Babies R Us and Toys R Us were supposed to start Thursday, but have been delayed.

Reports now say the sales could last just 30 days.

The company reports that gift cards will not be accepted at Toys R Us after April 20.

The Babies R Us location in North Attleboro told Eyewitness News that anyone wishing to use coupons or reward points would need to do so before liquidation begins.