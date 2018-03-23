URI’s Hurley to be introduced as new head coach of the UConn Huskies

STORRS, Conn. (WPRI) — URI’s former Men’s Basketball Head Coach Dan Hurley will soon officially be the new head coach for the University of Connecticut men’s basketball team.

UConn will introduce Hurley at a presser on Friday at 1 p.m. Hurley’s departure from the Rams was announced Thursday after he met with the team to tell them of his decision. According to reports, Hurley’s contract with UConn is for 6 years and $3.1 million.

Reports that Hurley was being courted by UConn and Pittsburgh surfaced earlier in the week. Sources tell Eyewitness News that URI offered Hurley $2 million a year for seven years beginning in 2019, along with program upgrades including plans for a practice facility, raises for his staff and the ability to charter to all road games.

Despite the offer, Hurley chose to join the Huskies, who have won four national championships since 1999.

“It was certainly more than I was expecting,” Hurley said in an interview with Eyewitness News Thursday. “URI really stepped up to the plate and made it a really hard decision.”

Hurley resurrected a Rams program, bringing them to two straight NCAA Tournaments and winning Atlantic 10 regular season and conference tournament titles – all achievements that had not been done in Kingston this millennium. Hurley was honored as the A-10 Coach of the Year for the 2017-2018 season.