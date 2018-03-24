Car strikes telephone pole, crashes into building in Cranston

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston police are investigating after a car struck a telephone pole and a building on Reservoir Avenue in Cranston.

It happened around 3 a.m. Saturday.

National Grid was on scene, but power did not appear to be knocked out in the area.

Part of the road was blocked off as officials cleared debris from the street.

The car came to a stop several properties down the road after knocking down a sign, a mailbox and a fire hydrant, then crashing into a building.

There’s no word on the condition of the driver or what caused them to crash.