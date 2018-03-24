Casting call for Big Brother draws over 100 people

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — More than one hundred people came out to an open casting call in for the hit show Big Brother.

The event was held at RI Indoor Karting in Loncoln.

Potential contestants recorded a two-minute video at the event, or their shot to live in the Big Brother house.

Hopefuls came from all around New England to try out.

“So I watch Big Brother obviously for years,” said Vernon, Connecticut resident Jordan Millette. “It’s always been like a dream of mine to go on the show so I found out there was a casting call sorta near me so you know what, what the heck, why not, try it out, you know, worst comes to worst I talk to and meet some cool people.”

Big Brother airs on WPRI-12.