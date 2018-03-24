Providence police search for two suspects after early-morning stabbing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are searching for two suspects after an early-morning stabbing in Providence Saturday.

According to police, a 42-year-old Providence man was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital with severe lacerations. While his injuries are serious, they are not life-threatening.

Police say the man was stabbed after a fight broke out on the dance floor in the basement of the Masonic Temple Southside on Eddy St. around 2 a.m.

Police are now searching for two suspects. One is described as a dark-skinned black man, about 6 feet tall, with dreadlocks. The other is described as a light-skinned Hispanic man with his hair in a ponytail.

Police say the stabbing happened just as the social club was closing. A license bureau sergeant was on scene.