‘Super plungers’ hit the water at Salty Brine Beach

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Despite some chilly temperatures, ‘super plungers’ headed into the water at Salty Brine State Beach in Narragansett Saturday ahead of the 11th Annual Torch Run Plunge.

The group is jumping in the water every hour for twenty-four hours to benefit Special Olympics Rhode Island.

Eyewitness News anchor Caroline Goggin joined them plunging into the frigid water.

More than two hundred people are expected to participate in Sunday’s plunge beginning at 10 a.m.

Eyewitness News anchor Mike Montecalvo, Meteorologist Tony Petrarca and Sports Director Yianni Kourakis will all be taking part.

