Suspected drunk driver crashes into Providence police cruisers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man was arrested after he allegedly crashed his car into two Providence police cruisers early Saturday morning.

Providence police were at the scene of a stabbing on Eddy St. when they say an alleged drunk driver crashed into the cruisers.

The vehicles were parked and unattended, and no one was hurt.

Police arrested Cecil Hall, 57, of Providence. He is now facing DUI charges.

Police tell Eyewitness News, both SUVs were severely damaged. Police believe one of the cruisers was totaled.

The cruisers were brand new.