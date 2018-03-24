URI women’s basketball coach cheering on son in Elite Eight

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — URI and Providence College may have been knocked out of the NCAA Tournament, but there’s a local connection to an FSU player whose team made it to the Elite Eight game.

Forward Terance Mann has basketball in his blood. His mother is not only a former hoops star herself, she’s also the head coach of the women’s basketball team at the University of Rhode Island.

Daynia La-Force spoke with Eyewitness News over the phone Saturday.

“It’s just great to see how much he’s embraced it and how he’s excelled at it.”

The 21 year old junior is FSU’s leading returning scorer and rebounder this season.

His skills are less surprising when you take a look at his family tree.

“The kid was pretty much born in the gym,” said La-Force.

Daynia La-Force is the first ever minority woman to become head coach of any sport at the University of Rhode Island.

She’s always been both mom and coach.

“I knew from a young age that basketball was going to be something that he was going to really embrace, and never have to force it on him.”

La-Force was a four year letter winner for the Georgetown women’s basketball team.

Terance now wears the same number as his mother.

“Obviously basktball is very big in our family, it’s in our DNA.”

“He’s gone so far, farther than I’ve ever gone, I mean I made it to the sweet sixteen when I played at Georgetown, so, just being an underdog and taking his team this far, and them really you know just going above and beyond what people expected from them. I think that alone will be a success story,” said La-Force.

La-Force said while her son’s skills are impressive, she’s even prouder of the type of player he is, hardworking and humble.

“That for me warms my heart more so than his ability, his basketball ability,” said La-Force.

La-Force adds that her son dreams of being drafted in the NBA, and he also hopes to continue following in his mother’s footsteps by becoming a coach someday.