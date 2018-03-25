11th Annual Torch Run Plunge held in Narragansett

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — It was a chilly Sunday morning in March, but that didn’t stop this group from taking a dip in the cold ocean water for a good cause.

The 11th annual Special Olympics Torch Run Plunge took place at noon at Salty Brine Beach in Narragansett.

WPRI-12 and Fox Providence are proud sponsors of the yearly event. Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca, Anchor Mike Montecalvo, and Sports Director Yianni Kourakis accompanied participants by taking the plunge for another year.

HAPPENING NOW: Dozens of people just PLUNGED into the freezing cold ocean for the annual Torch Run Plunge, benefiting @SORhodeIsland! @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/VEPOeP2wOH — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) March 25, 2018

In addition to the brave participants taking the cold plunge at noon, there are another group of “Super Plungers” who are there to plunge once an hour, every hour, for 24 hours. These participants aim to increase awareness and funding for the main Torch Run Plunge.

This year’s event raised more than $170,000.