Man’s body found in the waters off of Barrington

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — For the second time in three days, a body has been found off of the waters in Barrington.

Around 11 a.m. on Sunday, East Providence police called Barrington police saying a driver noticed what appeared to be a body off of Route 114 on a small island in 100 Acre Cove.

Both departments responded to the area, where they did find the body of a man approximately 500 feet from the shore in Barrington.

Members of the Barrington Fire Department were able to retrieve the body from the small island area and return him to the shoreline. RI DEM was also called to the scene.

The deceased man was turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s Office to be identified and a cause of death to be determined.

This is the second time in a matter of days where a body was found in the waters in the town.

On Friday, a quahogger found the body of a deceased man near Nayatt Point. His identity has not yet been released.