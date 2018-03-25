Plane lands safely at T.F. Green after reported nose gear problem

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A plane landed safely at T.F. Green Airport in Warwick Sunday night.

53 people were on board the United Airlines flight from Chicago.

It was scheduled to land in Rhode Island, but had a reported problem with nose gear, according to Rhode Island Airport Corporation spokesman Bill Fischer.

We’re told, the plane landed without incident, but there was a steering issue once on the ground and it had to be towed to the gate.

The plane is now being inspected by mechanics.

Crews from the Warwick Fire Department had been staged at the airport, but were cleared once the plane landed, according to fire officials.

