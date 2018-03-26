Blue Cross ramping up services at retail locations across RI

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — While many businesses are shuttering their storefronts, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island is investing in retail locations.

Melissa Cummings, the company’s chief customer officer said the insurer’s retail footprint is thousands of square feet in East Providence, Lincoln and Warwick.

“It’s really counter-culture to what’s happening with retail,” Cummings said. “Retailers are going out of business, and we’re putting retail stores into Rhode Island.”

Your Blue Store is where BCBS members can go for free classes, health screenings, access to nurses and dietitians, as well as help with customer service help with insurance questions.

“Our stores are really here for our members,” Cummings said.

“What we find is that’s a much easier transaction than trying to do that in isolation online,” Cummings added. “Online does work, and we certainly do have customers who can take care of what they need, but for some people, they much prefer the interaction and the ability to seek guidance from someone that they can look at and that they can have a conversation with.”

Jean Anthony had never tried yoga until she signed up for a class at Your Blue Store’s East Providence location on Highland Avenue.

“It helps you relax, stretch, breathing,” Anthony said. “It’s good for your health!”

The class is one of about 1,200 classes that will be offered this year at BCBS stores in Rhode Island.

For Anthony, trips to the BCBS store have be become part of her weekly schedule.

“It’s a good time for me,” she said. “It’s a good deal!”

Cummings said BCBS does not have plans to add additional Your Blue Store locations in Rhode Island, but she said the company is focused on expanding services at the existing stores.

Susan Campbell (scampbell@wpri.com) is the Call 12 for Action and Target 12 consumer investigator for WPRI 12 and Fox Providence. Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook.